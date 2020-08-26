Brazil Aims to Cooperate With Russia in Integrated Defense Production - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Brazil is interested in integrating its defense industry production chains with the Russian ones, Marcos Degaut, the secretary of defense products at the Brazilian Defense Ministry, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry show near Moscow.

"Obviously, trade is important, but our interests, especially in relation to Russia, go beyond mere commercial transactions ” we want a long-term mutually beneficial strategic partnership in order to be able to integrate the Brazilian defense production chains with Russian production chains, and exchange information in the field of science, technology and innovation," Degaut said.

When asked what defense products could be produced jointly by the two countries, the official noted that there was a wide range of areas of possible cooperation, citing the naval and aviation industries, as well as rocketry as an example.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum is being held on August 23-29 at the Patriot convention and exhibition center of Russia's Armed Forces, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield just outside Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official news agency of the forum.