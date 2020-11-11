UrduPoint.com
Brazil Allows Trials Of Chinese Vaccine To Resume

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

Brazil allows trials of Chinese vaccine to resume

Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine to resume Wednesday, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine to resume Wednesday, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics.

The regulatory agency, Anvisa, said it had now received more details on the nature of the "adverse incident" that led it to halt trials of the CoronaVac vaccine, and had "sufficient information to allow vaccination to resume."Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized the vaccine "from that other country," had claimed the suspension as a victory. However, public health officials said the "adverse incident" that led to the suspension -- a volunteer recipient's death, which police are investigating as a suicide -- had no connection with the vaccine.

More Stories From World

