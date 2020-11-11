UrduPoint.com
Brazil Allows Trials Of Chinese Vaccine To Resume

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:46 PM

Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine to resume Wednesday, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine to resume Wednesday, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics.

The regulatory agency, Anvisa, said it had now received more details on the nature of the "adverse incident" that led it to halt trials of the CoronaVac vaccine, and had "sufficient information to allow vaccination to resume." Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized CoronaVac as the vaccine "from that other country," had claimed the suspension as a victory.

However, public health officials said the incident that led to it -- a volunteer recipient's death, which police are investigating as a suicide -- had no connection with the vaccine.

CoronaVac has been caught up in a messy political battle in Brazil, where its most visible backer has been Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a leading Bolsonaro opponent.

The president has thrown his support behind another vaccine, developed by Oxford University in Britain and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Bolsonaro, who has railed against CoronaVac as "Joao Doria's Chinese vaccine" and blocked the Federal government from purchasing it, had claimed the regulatory decision as vindication.

"The president said this vaccine could never be mandatory. Chalk up another win for Jair Bolsonaro," he wrote Tuesday on Facebook, referring to himself in the third person.

Even as it reversed course, Anvisa stood by its decision, which it said was purely "technical," in a statement mainly devoted to defending the agency against criticism of political interference in the medical regulatory process.

It said the public health center coordinating the study in Brazil, the Butantan Institute, had not sent it the cause of death, independent safety review or a required incident report until Tuesday.

The decision "took into consideration the data known to the agency at the time," it said.

