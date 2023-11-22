Open Menu

Brazil-Argentina Kick-off Delayed Amid Crowd Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The kick-off of Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was delayed by around 30 minutes on Tuesday after clashes amongst rival supporters in the Maracana Stadium.

The much-anticipated blockbuster between South American football's two superpowers was due to kick off at 9.30pm local time (0030 GMT Wednesday) but was held up after disturbances in the stands.

Brazilian police could be seen beating back Argentina fans at one end of the ground with batons.

Argentina's players, led by captain Lionel Messi, left the field and returned to the players' tunnel as police fought to quell the crowd trouble.

"We're not playing, we're leaving," Messi appeared to say as he left the pitch with his team-mates.

Argentina's players re-emerged onto the field shortly before 10pm local time and the match kicked off moments later.

