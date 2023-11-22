Open Menu

Brazil-Argentina Kick-off Delayed Amid Crowd Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The kick-off of Brazil's World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was delayed by around 30 minutes on Tuesday after clashes amongst rival supporters in the Maracana Stadium.

The much-anticipated blockbuster between South American football's two superpowers was due to kick off at 9.30pm local time (0030 GMT Wednesday) but was held up after disturbances in the stands.

Brazilian police could be seen beating back Argentina fans at one end of the ground with batons.

Argentina's players, led by captain Lionel Messi, left the field and returned to the players' tunnel as police fought to quell the crowd trouble.

"We're not playing, we're leaving," Messi appeared to say as he left the pitch with his team-mates.

Argentina's players re-emerged onto the field shortly before 10pm local time and the match kicked off moments later.

Related Topics

Football World Police Argentina Brazil

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

12 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

13 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

13 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

13 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

13 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

13 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

13 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

13 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

13 hours ago

More Stories From World