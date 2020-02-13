UrduPoint.com
Brazil, Argentina Presidents May First Meet March 1 - Argentine Foreign Ministry

Thu 13th February 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Argentina's new President Alberto Fernandez and Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro may first meet on March 1, Bolsonaro himself made such a proposal, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized Fernandez. He called the victory of Fernandez in the elections "a bad choice" and said he would not attend his inauguration.

On February 12, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola held a meeting with Bolsonaro. The sides in particular discussed the future of the Mercosur bloc of South American countries.

"After the meeting, which lasted 50 minutes, with President Jair Bolsonaro, Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said the head of the Brazilian state had suggested meeting with Alberto Fernandez on March 1 in Montevideo, as part of the inauguration of the president of Uruguay," the Argentine Foreign Ministry said.

