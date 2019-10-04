UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil, Argentina Sign Free Trade Agreement In Automotive Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Brazil, Argentina sign free trade agreement in automotive sector

Brazil and Argentina on Friday signed a free trade agreement for the automotive sector in Montevideo, Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Brazil and Argentina on Friday signed a free trade agreement for the automotive sector in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The deal, which was agreed upon last month, foresees free trade of vehicles starting from July 1, 2029. Brazil and Argentina will gradually phase out trade tariffs for each other in the automotive sector.

Unlike previous agreements, this one is not valid for only a fixed period, which brings legal security to the Brazilian automotive industry, as well as certainty of investments in the sector, said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Brazilian government, Brazil's exports to Argentina in the automotive sector amounted to 7.5 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018, representing half of the trade between the two countries.

The new agreement also lowered the minimum share of locally-made parts to 50 percent, from the previous 60 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Vehicles Montevideo Argentina Brazil Uruguay July 2018 From Government Agreement Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Ahmed Shehzad eager to pounce on the comeback oppo ..

5 minutes ago

PNSC posts around 31% profit in last fiscal year: ..

49 seconds ago

24 ASPs/DSPs of Islamabad Police transferred

52 seconds ago

Crime rate up 7.8 pct in Mongolia in 9 months

54 seconds ago

Offered a role in Bollywood hit Aashiqui 2', clai ..

57 seconds ago

Security stepped up as Joker' opens in U.S movie ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.