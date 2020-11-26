Brazil Aviation Authority Approves Flights of Boeing 737 MAX Planes - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Brazilian Aviation Authority (ANAC) has allowed the resumption of flights of Boeing 737 MAX planes more than a year after they were halted because following two deadly crashes, the manufacturer said.

Earlier this month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rescinded an order that grounded the Boeing 737 MAX but mandated a series of additional steps that must be taken before the aircraft returns to service.

"Brazil's Aviation Authority, ANAC, joined the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today, by rescinding the order that halted commercial operations of Boeing 737-8s in Brazil.

Commercial operations for the aircraft type can take place once airlines have met the requirements outlined by ANAC's order," Boeing said in a statement on late Wednesday.

After two fatal accidents involving 737 MAX - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 - regulators around the world grounded the aircraft, and manufacturer Boeing suspended production of the jets. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials.