Brazil Bans Burning For Two Months To Defuse Amazon Crisis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:46 PM

Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse Amazon crisis

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Wednesday to ban burning throughout the country for two months, government sources cited in local media said, as the authorities scramble to defuse the Amazon fires which have triggered a global outcry

Porto Velho, Brazil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Wednesday to ban burning throughout the country for two months, government sources cited in local media said, as the authorities scramble to defuse the Amazon fires which have triggered a global outcry.

The blazes that have engulfed parts of the world's largest rainforest -- which is crucial for maintaining a stable global climate -- have also sparked a diplomatic spat between Brazil and Europe that threatens to torpedo a major trade deal.

The decree, which will be officially published on Thursday, prohibitsany burning for the next 60 days, barring some exceptions in cases ofapproved agricultural and forestry practices, media reports said.

More Stories From World

