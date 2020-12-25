MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Brazil has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners who have visited the United Kingdom where a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered starting this Friday, the government said.

"Talking into account epidemiological impact that the new coronavirus variant may have ... it was decided to limit the entry of foreigners of any nationality either by land or by sea," the government said in a statement on the official website.

The country also imposed a temporary ban on flights from or passing through in the UK.

Meanwhile, passengers who have been in the UK will be banned from entering the country. Those who have arrived from the UK within the last 14 days now have to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter the country provided that have a negative test for COVID-19.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the UK.