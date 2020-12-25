UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Bans Entry Of People Who Visited UK Over New COVID-19 Strain - Gov't

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Brazil Bans Entry of People Who Visited UK Over New COVID-19 Strain - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Brazil has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners who have visited the United Kingdom where a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered starting this Friday, the government said.

"Talking into account epidemiological impact that the new coronavirus variant may have ... it was decided to limit the entry of foreigners of any nationality either by land or by sea," the government said in a statement on the official website.

The country also imposed a temporary ban on flights from or passing through in the UK.

Meanwhile, passengers who have been in the UK will be banned from entering the country. Those who have arrived from the UK within the last 14 days now have to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter the country provided that have a negative test for COVID-19.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the UK.

Related Topics

World Brazil United Kingdom May Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

5 minutes ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

5 minutes ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.