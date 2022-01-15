Brazil Begins Vaccination of Children Aged 5-11 Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Brazil has launched a vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11, Brazilian broadcaster CNN Brasil reported.

According to the broadcaster, the first child to be administered the vaccine was an eight-year-old indigenous boy who was vaccinated at a Sao Paulo hospital.

On December 16, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries green-lighting vaccination for kids.

On December 28, vaccine-hesitant Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter claiming that there have not been enough child fatalities to justify the inoculation of children.

Brazil has administered 320 million doses of vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign in January 2021 with about 143 million people, or 68% of the population, currently fully vaccinated.