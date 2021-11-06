UrduPoint.com

Brazil Bids Shocked Goodbye To Country Star Mendonca

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca

Thousands of people flooded the hometown of late Brazilian country music star Marilia Mendonca Saturday to pay an emotional tribute to the beloved singer, a day after she was killed in a plane crash at age 26

Goiania, Brazil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Thousands of people flooded the hometown of late Brazilian country music star Marilia Mendonca Saturday to pay an emotional tribute to the beloved singer, a day after she was killed in a plane crash at age 26.

Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning superstar of Brazilian "sertanejo" music, died with four other people Friday when a small plane carrying her to a concert crashed in a rural area in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

Her body was flown Saturday to the central city of Goiania, her hometown, where huge crowds of fans flocked to a stadium where a massive public wake was to be held.

Fans started lining up at dawn outside the 15,000-capacity arena, where large floral arrangements were arriving in a steady stream, AFP correspondents said.

"We came to say goodbye to our great Marilia Mendonca and thank her for spending these years of her life singing for us and making our hearts soar," student Davi Dyeimes Linares, who traveled 130 kilometers (80 miles) to be the first in line, told news site G1.

Some 100,000 people were expected to attend, said Goias state Governor Ronaldo Caiado.

The star and an uncle who worked with her -- also killed in the crash -- were due to be laid to rest later in a small private ceremony for close friends and family at a local cemetary.

Mendonca's producer and the two pilots were also killed in the crash, which left their twin-engine plane shattered against the rocks near a picturesque waterfall outside the city of Caratinga, where the artist had been scheduled to perform.

Mendonca was known for breaking into a country music scene long dominated by men and machismo. She was a leading figure in a burgeoning sub-genre known as "feminejo," or sertanejo music by women.

Nicknamed the "Queen of Suffering," she was known for ballads of heartbreak and long-suffering lovers, but also for singing of empowerment and the need for women to "overcome" -- the title of one of her most famous songs.

She had 22 million subscribers on YouTube, 39 million followers on Instagram and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her death drew heartfelt tributes from figures ranging from Brazilian music legend Caetano Veloso to football superstar Neymar to President Jair Bolsonaro, who said the country was "in shock.""She was one of the greatest artists of her generation," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Football Governor Music Twitter Student Died Caratinga Marilia Goiania Linares Minas SITE Women YouTube Family From Million Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of out ..

Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of outgoing, newly posted MS

16 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 result

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

19 seconds ago
 Over 90 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosi ..

Over 90 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

20 seconds ago
 President urges Ulema to play role in character bu ..

President urges Ulema to play role in character building of nation

22 seconds ago
 Bagnaia makes it five MotoGP poles in a row

Bagnaia makes it five MotoGP poles in a row

4 minutes ago
 Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd aft ..

Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd after City masterclass

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.