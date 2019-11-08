Brazil Braces For Release Of Ex-president Lula After Court Ruling
Supporters of Brazilian leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gathered outside a prison Friday waiting for the ex-president's release following a court ruling that threatens to deepen political divisions
Lula is among several thousand convicts who could be freed after the Supreme Court's decision late Thursday to overturn a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.
They would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal their conviction -- a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers.
Many of those affected by the 6-5 ruling are political and business leaders caught up in a massive corruption probe dubbed car Wash that began in 2014.