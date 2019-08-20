UrduPoint.com
Brazil Bus Hijacker, Armed With Toy Gun, Shot Dead By Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:32 PM

Brazil bus hijacker, armed with toy gun, shot dead by police

A hijacker armed with what turned out to be a toy gun was shot dead by police in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday after he held a busload of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge in peak-hour traffic

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A hijacker armed with what turned out to be a toy gun was shot dead by police in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday after he held a busload of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge in peak-hour traffic.

Dozens of people were trapped on the public bus on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi after it was commandeered by the man, who also carried gasoline.

Around 31 people were stuck on the vehicle throughout the terrifying, four-hour ordeal, but no one was hurt, police said.

