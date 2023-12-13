Brazil caimans fight to survive in polluted Rio waters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Intrepid as Crocodile Dundee, Brazilian biologist Ricardo Freitas catches a caiman in the dark of night with a snare pole, then hoists it into his small wooden boat.

Unfazed by the reptile's sharp teeth, he grabs it by the snout and wraps a black band around its muzzle to examine it without getting bitten.

The 1.5-meter (five-foot) caiman is right at home in the lagoon waters of Jacarepagua, a vast, urban district on Rio de Janeiro's west side whose name means "Valley of the Caimans" in the Tupi-Guarani Indigenous language.

Despite the name, there is little trace in Jacarepagua these days of verdant valley or tropical forest: it is increasingly a concrete jungle, with upmarket high-rises surrounding the lagoon and tens of thousands of residents' waste water emptying into it.

Freitas's boat floats on the foul-smelling water directly in front of the sprawling Olympic village from the 2016 Rio Games.

The 44-year-old biologist fears for the future of this ancient species in a world of rampant urbanization: "They're threatened with extinction," he says.