Brazil Certain of Quality of Research Technology in Russia - Ambassador

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Brazil is satisfied with the level of medical cooperation with Moscow and is very certain of the quality of the research technology in Russia, Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry forum.

"We are very certain of quality and research technology in Russia. Particularly, we are very satisfied that the embassy was behind the bridge that was build between the authorities in Brazil and Russia in order to initiate that cooperation," he said.

The ambassador said that he was been speaking with the authorities of the Parana state which has recently agreed with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to cooperate in the production and marketing of the Russian vaccine.

"Parana has big competence in technology," he said.

The ambassador noted Brazil already cooperates with Russia in medical sphere within BRICS but cooperation in medical equipment is also being developed. For example, the Skolkovo institute is a place to have cooperation between Russia and Brazil, he said.

Asked whether the COVID-19 pandemic united nations in the battle against the virus, the ambassador said that "that was the case".

"I am particularly satisfied to see Brazil able to implement many measures [to curb the spread of the pandemic] and also building up the possibility of helping other countries," the ambassador noted.

Russia has hosted the international defense industry forum annually since 2015. This year's edition began on Sunday and will end on Saturday.