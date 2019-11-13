Brazil, China Sign Several Agreements on Sidelines of BRICS

Brazil and China signed a number of bilateral documents on Wednesday on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Brazil and China signed a number of bilateral documents on Wednesday on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The signing ceremony took place in Brasilia after a meeting between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Both of them were present at the ceremony.

The freshly signed sanitary protocols will allow China to export pears to Brazil, while Brazil will now be able to export melons to China. In addition, a plan envisaging cooperation on agricultural research until 2023 was signed.

The two sides also inked a treaty on extradition as well as memorandums of understanding on cultural cooperation, joint work of the transport authorities and an agreement aimed at boosting the flow of investment between the countries.