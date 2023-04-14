Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Statement

China and Brazil are in favor of discussing the expansion of the BRICS format, the joint statement of the two countries said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) China and Brazil are in favor of discussing the expansion of the BRICS format, the joint statement of the two countries said on Friday.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is on an official visit to China from April 11-14. During the visit, the Brazilian leader met with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, and signed dozens of deals with Beijing including on agriculture, science, culture, education and innovation.

"They (Brazil and China) supported the promotion of active discussions amongst BRICS members on the BRICS expansion process and stressed the need to clarify the guiding principles, norms, criteria and procedures for this expansion process based on broad consultation and consensus," the statement published on the website of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.