Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Ports - Joint Statement

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Brazil and China are interested in boosting investment in Brazilian railways and ports, a joint statement of the countries' leaders, released Friday, said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 during his three-day state visit to China.

"Both parties recognized the high potential for investment and cooperation between the two countries in the area of transport infrastructure, including railways, and confirmed that continued sustainable economic and social development depends on an efficient transport infrastructure," the statement published on the website of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

Lula and Xi also expressed mutual desire to deepen investment and cooperation between the two countries with regard to ports, in particular, on the development of infrastructure and improvement of port operations.

Furthermore, China and Brazil agreed to encourage Chinese and Brazilian companies to make reciprocal investments, specifically, in infrastructure, logistics, energy, mining, agriculture and high technology industry.