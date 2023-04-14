UrduPoint.com

Brazil, China To Boost Investment In Railways, Ports - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Ports - Joint Statement

Brazil and China are interested in boosting investment in Brazilian railways and ports, a joint statement of the countries' leaders, released Friday, said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Brazil and China are interested in boosting investment in Brazilian railways and ports, a joint statement of the countries' leaders, released Friday, said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 during his three-day state visit to China.

"Both parties recognized the high potential for investment and cooperation between the two countries in the area of transport infrastructure, including railways, and confirmed that continued sustainable economic and social development depends on an efficient transport infrastructure," the statement published on the website of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

Lula and Xi also expressed mutual desire to deepen investment and cooperation between the two countries with regard to ports, in particular, on the development of infrastructure and improvement of port operations.

Furthermore, China and Brazil agreed to encourage Chinese and Brazilian companies to make reciprocal investments, specifically, in infrastructure, logistics, energy, mining, agriculture and high technology industry.

Related Topics

Technology China Agriculture Visit Brazil April Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

3 minutes ago
 Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Stat ..

Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Statement

7 minutes ago
 Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in ..

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Defense Ministr ..

7 minutes ago
 China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Tes ..

China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two D ..

Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two Days - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Stocks waver, dollar drops as Fed seen halting rat ..

Stocks waver, dollar drops as Fed seen halting rate rises soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.