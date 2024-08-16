Brazil, Colombia urge fresh Venezuela elections

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The presidents of Brazil and Colombia called Thursday for fresh elections in Venezuela after international condemnation of last month's vote the opposition says was stolen by strongman Nicolas Maduro.

The two South American leaders, who spoke on the phone Wednesday to discuss a possible political way forward from Venezuela's post-election crisis, independently urged Maduro to consider a new election.

But Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said it would show "a lack of respect" for the popular will already expressed on July 28.

If Maduro "is sensible," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, "he could try to appeal to the people of Venezuela, perhaps even organize elections.

"

Lula told a Brazilian radio station there should be "criteria for participation of all candidates" in a new election, which should "allow observers from all over the world."

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on X for the lifting of all sanctions against Caracas, a "general national and international amnesty," "new, free elections" and a "transitional cohabitation government."

From Washington, US President Joe Biden signalled he would back such a move, but hours later the White House walked back his comment.