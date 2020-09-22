UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Committed To Completing Trade Agreements Signed Between Mercosur, EU - Bolsonaro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:59 PM

Brazil Committed to Completing Trade Agreements Signed Between Mercosur, EU - Bolsonaro

Brazil is committed to completing the trade deals signed between Mercosur and the European Union, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Brazil is committed to completing the trade deals signed between Mercosur and the European Union, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to completing the trade agreements signed between Mercosur and the European Union, as well as the European Free Trade Association," Bosonaro said. "These agreements contain important provisions that reinforce our commitment to environmental protection."

Bolsonaro emphasized that his administration had put behind protectionism and has adopted trade liberalization.

"I reaffirm our commitment for the proposed reform of the World Trade Organization which must provide us with the relevant disciplines in line with new international realities," he added.

Last June, the European Union and Mercosur agreed on the terms of the trade deal that they negotiated over for almost 20 years. The accord is said to have been designed to enhance political and economic cooperation and boost sustainable growth. Once ratified by all individual member states and in force, the deal will eliminate the majority of tariffs between the two blocs by establishing a free trade area.

However, some EU member states have said they are hesitant about the deal's ratification over what they consider Brazil's inaction on the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and its non-compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to encompass Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations European Union Paris Argentina Brazil Paraguay Venezuela Uruguay June December 2016 Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Woman dies in road accident

44 seconds ago

Pakistan International Footballer Association form ..

46 seconds ago

Govt striving to provide relief to people: Chaudhr ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Says International Organizations, Includin ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Reiterates Proposal of Eastmed Conference ..

3 minutes ago

Six Countries Formally Establish East Mediterranea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.