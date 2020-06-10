Brazil Concerned by WHO Actions Amid Pandemic, Backs Probe Into Its Response - Authorities

Brazil has raised concerns about the actions of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic and accused the organization of lacking consistency, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Tuesday, adding that Brazil supports the probe into the WHO's activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Brazil has raised concerns about the actions of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic and accused the organization of lacking consistency, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Tuesday, adding that Brazil supports the probe into the WHO's activities.

"The origin of the virus, the transmission of samples of the virus, its transmission from person to person, prevention, quarantine, the use of hydroxychloroquine, personal protective equipment, and, now, the transmission of the virus by asymptomatic patients. On all these issues, the WHO has changed its stance, sometimes more than once. It concerns us very much," Araujo said, as quoted by the country's Estadao newspaper.

The minister criticized the activities of WHO, noting "lack of independence, transparency and consistency of recommendations regarding the most important aspects."

The diplomat also said that Brazil, as well as a number of other countries, backed the proposal by the European Union and Australia in May to launch an investigation into how the coronavirus outbreak started and evaluate WHO's response to the crisis.

"Someone thinks that we need to wait until the pandemic ends, but I am sure that this should not be done. Such inconsistency of the WHO casts doubt on the efforts of other countries," Araujo added.

Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warned that the Latin American country might leave WHO due to the organization's ideological bias.

Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and proposing a plan to reopen Brazil's economy after mayors and governors across the country unilaterally imposed quarantines. So far, Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases, having recorded over 700,000 cases, and has the third-largest death toll, behind the US and the United Kingdom, with 37,991 fatalities.