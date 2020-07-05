Brazil Confirms Almost 38,000 New COVID19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Brazil registered nearly 38,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a thousand new deaths from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, the country's Health Ministry reports.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 37,923 new coronavirus cases and 1,091 new deaths from COVID-19, according to the health ministry's Saturday data.

Overall, Brazil has 1,577,004 confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 64,265 COVID-19 fatalities.

On Friday, Brazil reported 42,223 new coronavirus cases and 1,290 new deaths from COVID-19. A day earlier, Brazil registered 48,105 new coronavirus cases and 1,252 fatalities.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 57,000 and the country had a total of 1,313,667 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Thus Brazil has seen a weekly rise of around 7,000 COVID-19 fatalities, which is the same increase as that of the previous seven-day period.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 129,600 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases).