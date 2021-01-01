UrduPoint.com
Brazil Confirms First Cases Of Coronavirus Strain Found In UK - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Brazil has recorded its first two cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 in two people, the G1 news website reported Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Brazil has recorded its first two cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 in two people, the G1 news website reported Thursday.

The virulent strain has been reported in dozens of countries around the globe since the UK health ministry announced its existence earlier in December.

Brazil is the world's third worst-hit country after the United States in terms of the number of coronavirus infections. It has confirmed more than 7.6 million cases, as well as 193,875 virus-related deaths.

