UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Confirms First COVID-19 Death - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Brazil Confirms First COVID-19 Death - Health Ministry

Brazil, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, has registered the first fatality caused by the COVID-19 disease on its soil, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Brazil, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, has registered the first fatality caused by the COVID-19 disease on its soil, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry tweeted that it "confirms information about the first death caused by the coronavirus."

It has not provided any details about the victim.

As of Monday, Brazil has had 234 COVID-19 cases. More than 180,000 people, meanwhile, have tested positive for the disease globally, and over 7,000 of the patients have died.

Related Topics

Died Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

London Mayor Announces Cancellation of Planned Eve ..

2 minutes ago

US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops in 22 States in Respo ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan to take oath as Lahore ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian National Faces Trial in US For Illegal Mil ..

2 minutes ago

Entry of persons accompanying passengers banned at ..

7 minutes ago

RTA fines 98 vehicles for overcharging, violating ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.