Brazil Confirms First COVID-19 Death - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Brazil, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, has registered the first fatality caused by the COVID-19 disease on its soil, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry tweeted that it "confirms information about the first death caused by the coronavirus."

It has not provided any details about the victim.

As of Monday, Brazil has had 234 COVID-19 cases. More than 180,000 people, meanwhile, have tested positive for the disease globally, and over 7,000 of the patients have died.