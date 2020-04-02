UrduPoint.com
Brazil Confirms First Indigenous Coronavirus Patient - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

A woman from the Kokama tribe in the Amazon forest has become the first indigenous person to test positive for the new coronavirus in Brazil, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) A woman from the Kokama tribe in the Amazon forest has become the first indigenous person to test positive for the new coronavirus in Brazil, media said.

The 20-year-old healthcare worker and her family have been in isolation since last week when she came into contact with an infected person, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health said in a statement, cited by the Brazilian G1 news website.

The woman is the fourth coronavirus patient in the district of Santo Antonio do Ica in the state of Amazonas, home to the Brazilian indigenous community who are particularly vulnerable to imported diseases.

A total of 6,836 people have contracted COVID-19 in Brazil so far, and 241 have died. The virus has spread over 200 countries and territories globally, infecting more than 950,000 people and killing over� 48,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

