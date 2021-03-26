UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Confirms Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time Since Start Of Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Brazil Confirms Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time Since Start of Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Brazil has confirmed more than 100,00 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The exact number of new cases stands at 100,158, while the death toll has risen by 2,777 people within the same period of time.

As many as 12,320,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, with 303,462 of them having died.

Related Topics

Died Same Brazil

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

4 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.