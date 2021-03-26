Brazil Confirms Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time Since Start of Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Brazil has confirmed more than 100,00 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The exact number of new cases stands at 100,158, while the death toll has risen by 2,777 people within the same period of time.

As many as 12,320,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, with 303,462 of them having died.