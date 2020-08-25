Brazil Confirms Over 17,000 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) More than 17,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, in that same period over 560 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,622,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17,078 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Over the same period, 565 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 115,309.

On Sunday, over 23,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil and the death toll increased by nearly 500.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 50,000 new coronavirus cases and nearly 900 new deaths from COVID-19.

Over 2.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 177,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.