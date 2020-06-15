Brazil Confirms Over 17,000 New COVID19 Cases, Total at Over 867,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Brazil now has over 867,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the country's total COVID-19 death toll standing at over 43,000, according to the Health Ministry, which reported more than 17,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil stood at 850,514 while the total death toll was 42,720. On Sunday, the health ministry said that 17,110 new cases and 612 new fatalities had been confirmed, bringing Brazil's total number of cases up to 867,624 and the total death toll up to 43,332.

On Saturday, Brazil reported a higher increase over a 24-hour-period: 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths.

According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is five percent. Nearly 388,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,600 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases).