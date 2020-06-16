UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Confirms Over 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 44,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

Brazil Confirms Over 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 44,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Brazil registered 20,647 over the past 24 hours, up from 17,110 a day ago, and the overall tally climbed to 888,271, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 627 over the given period and reached 43,959.

On Monday, Brazil reported 612 deaths.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 mortality rate is 4.9 percent.

Brazil has registered more coronavirus cases and related deaths than any other country except the United States, which registered over 2.1 million cases and more than 116,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Same Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.