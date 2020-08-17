UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

Brazil Confirms Over 23,000 New COVID-19 Cases, More Than 600 New Deaths - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 23,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by over 600 in that period, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,340,197 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 23,101 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. Over the same period, 620 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 107,852 .

Earlier, Brazil reported 41,576 new COVID-19 cases and 709 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Over 2.43 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

