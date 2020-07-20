Brazil Confirms Over 23,500 New COVID19 Cases, 5,000 Less Than Day Before -Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) More than 23,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, which is 5,000 less than the number of cases registered over the same period the day before, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 2,098,389 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 23,529 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same period, 716 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 79,488.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 28,532 new COVID-19 cases and over 900 new coronavirus-related deaths.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 72,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 7,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Over 1.3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Friday that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the US in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down.