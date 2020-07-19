Brazil Confirms Over 28,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over 24-Hour Period - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) More than 28,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours and over 900 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in that period, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 2,074,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 28,532 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Over the same period, 921 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 78,772.

On Friday, Brazil reported more than 34,000 new cases and over 1,100 new deaths from COVID-19.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 72,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 7,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Over 1.3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Friday that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the US in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down.