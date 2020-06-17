Brazil Confirms Record 34,918 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 923,000 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Brazil registered record 34,918 New COVID-19 Cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,647 a day ago, and the overall tally climbed to 923,189, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 1,282 over the given period and reached 45,241.

On Monday, Brazil reported 627 deaths.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 mortality rate is 4.9 percent.

Since the start of the outbreak, 441,729 coronavirus carriers have fully recovered.