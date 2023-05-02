UrduPoint.com

Brazil Contributes $54,000 To UN Efforts To Address Chemical Weapons Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Brazil has pledged 49,426 Euros ($54,000) in funding for a new research center project led by the UN chemical weapons watchdog OPCW, the UN agency said.

"I express sincere appreciation to the Government of Brazil for its contribution.

The ChemTech Centre is a major investment that will uphold the norm against chemical weapons," OPCW chief Fernando Arias said.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons set up a trust fund to support the construction and operation of the Centre for Chemistry and Technology (ChemTech Centre).

Brazil is a member of the OPCW's governing body. The UN agency oversees efforts to eliminate the entire class of chemical weapons, which are classified as weapons of mass destruction.

