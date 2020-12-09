Brazil Cuts Import Duties on Handguns to Zero - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Brazilian government has decided to cut import duties on revolvers and pistols to zero from the previous 20 percent, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday.

According to the Brazilian media outlet, the change will come into force on January 1.

Since coming to power in 2019, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has taken a number of measures to ease the conditions for gun ownership in the country.

In August, the police allowed citizens to possess up to four weapons.