UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Cuts Interest Rate To New Low Amid Virus Rout

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:59 PM

Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a new all-time low Wednesday, saying the economic rout caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant "extraordinarily elevated monetary stimulus" was needed

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a new all-time low Wednesday, saying the economic rout caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant "extraordinarily elevated monetary stimulus" was needed.

The cut -- by three-quarters of a percentage point, to 2.25 percent -- was in line with forecasts. It was the eighth straight cut to the Selic rate.

Related Topics

Bank Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

46 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

29 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.