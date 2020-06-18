Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a new all-time low Wednesday, saying the economic rout caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant "extraordinarily elevated monetary stimulus" was needed

The cut -- by three-quarters of a percentage point, to 2.25 percent -- was in line with forecasts. It was the eighth straight cut to the Selic rate.