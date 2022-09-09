UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Brazil Declares Three Days of Mourning Over UK Queen's Passing - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has declared three-day mourning for UK Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away Thursday, the Agencia Brasil news agency reported, citing the president's decree.

According to the report, the mourning period starts on Thursday.

According to the decree, all government institutions in Brazil will lower their flags to half-staff for the duration of the mourning period.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro extended his condolences to the British people over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her an example of leadership, humility, and love for her country.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, passed away at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96, making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

