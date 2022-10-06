UrduPoint.com

Brazil Election Results Will Not Affect Development Of Relations With Russia - Ambassador

Published October 06, 2022 | 08:50 AM



BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The development of relations between Russia and Brazil does not depend on the victory of any politician in the elections, they are of a strategic nature, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Alexey Labetsky told Sputnik after the first round of presidential elections.

Voting took place on October 2. None of the candidates gained more than 50 percent, so the second round will take place on October 30.

Ex-president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, reached it.

"The development of our strategic partnership with Brazil does not depend on such political factors as the victory of one political figure or another. The history of our relations over the past 20 years has reliably proven this. Moreover, our relations are developing not only in the political sphere, including bilateral and multilateral formats, but also in the economic sphere," Labetsky said.

