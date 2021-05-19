UrduPoint.com
Brazil Environment Minister Probed For Timber Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:49 PM

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles is suspected of involvement in a trafficking ring that sold illegal timber on the black market, a Supreme Court ruling said as police raided various ministry offices Tuesday.

The ruling suspended 10 high-ranking environment officials in President Jair Bolsonaro's government from their posts, while police investigate what Justice Alexandre de Moraes called an "extremely serious scheme to facilitate the contraband of rainforest products, allegedly with the involvement... of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles."

More Stories From World

