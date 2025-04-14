Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro surgery ends 'with success'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro underwent a successful intestinal surgery in Brasilia on Sunday, his wife said, going through a marathon operation after being hospitalized for "unbearable" pain linked to a 2018 stabbing attack.

The 70-year-old underwent laparotomy -- a procedure involving an incision through the abdominal wall -- "to treat intestinal adhesions and reconstitute the abdominal wall," said a statement from the DF Star hospital where he was being treated.

"Operation finished with success!" Michelle Bolsonaro, the former leader's wife, wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening, more than 11 hours after the procedure began. She thanked those who had prayed for her husband.

"This major operation lasted twelve hours and went smoothly, without the need for a blood transfusion," said a medical bulletin from the hospital.

It added that Bolsonaro was in "stable" condition and he was in "no pain" as he began recovery in the intensive care unit.

Earlier in the day, about a dozen supporters had gathered outside the hospital, waiting for news.

Among them, wearing a crucifix, was 84-year-old businessman Maurilio Borges Bernardes, who said he had come to offer his "moral and spiritual support."

"He'll pull through, I'm sure," he said, wearing a green-and-yellow striped shirt in Brazil's colors, and a cap with Bolsonaro's picture on it.

The far-right former leader had said Saturday on X that his latest problem was "a consequence of the multiple surgeries I needed to undergo after the attack in 2018."

Bolsonaro was flown to Brasilia aboard a medical plane from the northeastern city of Natal, where he was hospitalized Friday during a tour of the surrounding Rio Grande do Norte state -- an impoverished region and historically a leftist stronghold.