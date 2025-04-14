Open Menu

Brazil Ex-president Bolsonaro Surgery Ends 'with Success'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro surgery ends 'with success'

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro underwent a successful intestinal surgery in Brasilia on Sunday, his wife said, going through a marathon operation after being hospitalized for "unbearable" pain linked to a 2018 stabbing attack.

The 70-year-old underwent laparotomy -- a procedure involving an incision through the abdominal wall -- "to treat intestinal adhesions and reconstitute the abdominal wall," said a statement from the DF Star hospital where he was being treated.

"Operation finished with success!" Michelle Bolsonaro, the former leader's wife, wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening, more than 11 hours after the procedure began. She thanked those who had prayed for her husband.

"This major operation lasted twelve hours and went smoothly, without the need for a blood transfusion," said a medical bulletin from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, about a dozen supporters had gathered outside the hospital, waiting for news.

Among them, wearing a crucifix, was 84-year-old businessman Maurilio Borges Bernardes, who said he had come to offer his "moral and spiritual support."

"He'll pull through, I'm sure," he said, wearing a green-and-yellow striped shirt in Brazil's colors, and a cap with Bolsonaro's picture on it.

The far-right former leader had said Saturday on X that his latest problem was "a consequence of the multiple surgeries I needed to undergo after the attack in 2018."

Bolsonaro was flown to Brasilia aboard a medical plane from the northeastern city of Natal, where he was hospitalized Friday during a tour of the surrounding Rio Grande do Norte state -- an impoverished region and historically a leftist stronghold.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

3 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

3 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

3 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

4 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

4 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

5 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

5 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

57 minutes ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From World