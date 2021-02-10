UrduPoint.com
Brazil Exempts COVAX Facility Vaccines From Registration Procedures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:11 PM

Brazil is exempting coronavirus vaccines supplied via the international COVAX facility from routine processes of registration and emergency use authorization, health regulator Anvisa has announced

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Brazil is exempting coronavirus vaccines supplied via the international COVAX facility from routine processes of registration and emergency use authorization, health regulator Anvisa has announced.

"The Anvisa board approved on Tuesday a resolution that cancels registration and temporary authorization for emergency use for vaccines purchased by the ministry of health via the global COVID-19 vaccine access tool � the Covax Facility," the regulator said.

The regulation simplifies relevant imports and drug control "to ensure the availability of high-quality, safe and effective vaccines to the Brazilian population as soon as possible.

"

The World Health Organization-led COVAX facility aims to ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines. The facility includes over 90 low- and middle- income countries that will be financially aided to afford vaccines.

The global vaccine toolbox has already struck contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Last week, the global health agency expressed hope that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine would join the list after receiving a WHO authorization for emergency use.

