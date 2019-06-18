Brazil Expects Russian President to Attend BRICS 2019 Summit in Brasilia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Brazil, who will chair this year's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in the nation's capital of Brasilia, expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the event, the country's ambassador to Russia, Tovar da Silva Nunes, told Sputnik on Monday.

The summit will take place from November 13-14 at the Itamaraty Palace, the headquarters of the Brazil's Foreign Ministry.

"President Vladimir Putin's presence at the BRICS summit in Brazil has already been confirmed," the Brazilian ambassador said.