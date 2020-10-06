Brazil Extends Entry Ban for Foreigners for 1 Month Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Brazilian government is extending the entry ban for foreigners into the country through land and maritime borders for another 30 days as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The restriction on the entry of foreigners by road, land or water transport has been extended for another 30 days over the COVID-19 pandemic," the decree published in the government's Official Journal of the Union read.

The ban on entry by land does not apply to Brazilians, direct relatives of Brazilians and immigrants with permanent residence permits. Brazil resumed air traffic with other states on September 25.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India with the total number of those infected with COVID-19 nearing 5 million. Over 146,000 people have died of the infection.