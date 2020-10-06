UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Extends Entry Ban For Foreigners For 1 Month Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Brazil Extends Entry Ban for Foreigners for 1 Month Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Brazilian government is extending the entry ban for foreigners into the country through land and maritime borders for another 30 days as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The restriction on the entry of foreigners by road, land or water transport has been extended for another 30 days over the COVID-19 pandemic," the decree published in the government's Official Journal of the Union read.

The ban on entry by land does not apply to Brazilians, direct relatives of Brazilians and immigrants with permanent residence permits. Brazil resumed air traffic with other states on September 25.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India with the total number of those infected with COVID-19 nearing 5 million. Over 146,000 people have died of the infection.

Related Topics

India Water Road Died Traffic Brazil United States September Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 ..

4 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for conclusions of Berlin Co ..

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

10 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.