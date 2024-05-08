Open Menu

Brazil Flooding Death Toll Reaches 100: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100: official

The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southern Brazil for days reached 100 on Wednesday, according to the civil defense force that handles disaster relief.

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The death toll from devastating floods that have ravaged southern Brazil for days reached 100 on Wednesday, according to the civil defense force that handles disaster relief.

Nearly 400 municipalities have been affected by the worst natural calamity ever to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with hundreds of people injured, 128 still missing and 160,000 forced from their homes.

Search and rescue teams were on Wednesday evacuating people trapped in their homes in the state capital of Porto Alegre and other cities and towns.

Authorities, meanwhile, urged people not to return to affected areas due to possible landslide and health hazards.

"Contaminated water can transmit diseases," civil defense spokeswoman Sabrina Ribas said.

The National Confederation of Municipalities said nearly 100,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed by unprecedented rains and floods in the state, with losses estimated at about 4.6 billion reais (more than $900 million.)

Porto Alegre is home to some 1.4 million people and the larger metropolitan area has more than double that number.

The state's Guaiba River, which runs through Porto Alegre, reached historic levels and officials warned Tuesday that five dams were at risk of rupturing.

Related Topics

Injured Water Rio Grande Porto Alegre Brazil From Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

9 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

11 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

11 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

11 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

11 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

11 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

17 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

17 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World