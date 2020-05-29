Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

Brazil's economy -- Latin America's largest -- contracted by 1.5 percent in the first quarter due to the shutdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday

But the contraction reflects only the early effects of the pandemic because lockdown measures that stalled the economy in the South American giant began only in mid-March.

The 1.5 pc drop was in comparison to the last quarter of 2019, said the national statistics institute IBGE.