Brazil Gears Up For First Climate Conference In Amazon
January 08, 2025
Belém, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) After serving a customer a bowl of acai with fried fish in Belem's market, Sandra da Costa wipes her hands excitedly.
"Finally, the long-awaited renovation is going to happen," she says.
With 200 workers laboring seven days a week, the largest open-air market in Latin America reflects the transformation underway in the Brazilian city, which is preparing to host in November the first UN climate conference in the Amazon, a meeting called COP30.
But the challenge is immense for this northern metropolis of 1.3 million people, crisscrossed by canals.
It faces severe social inequality and lacks sufficient infrastructure, including accommodations for the 60,000 delegates expected to attend.
Record public investment is restoring monuments, transforming the abandoned port warehouses into leisure zones, and dredging the river bay to anchor two cruise ships, which will expand lodging options alongside two new hotels.
"The COP30 will be a turning point for the city and the Amazon," says Igor Normando, the 37-year-old mayor, to AFP.
"The world will learn the challenges of the Amazonian people, and see that there is nothing fairer than helping us," says Normando atop the historic Forte do Presepio, overlooking an acai market where tons of the Amazonian fruit arrive every dawn.
The world's largest tropical rainforest is critical in the fight against climate change, but increasingly suffers its effects, with fires and droughts growing more severe each year.
Experts view the UN conference, set for November 10-21, as a crucial chance for humanity to reverse the warming trend with firm commitments to reduce global emissions and preserve the forest.
