Brazil Grateful to Russia for Allowing Anvisa to Inspect Sputnik V Production - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Brazil is grateful to Russia for allowing officials from the Brazilian national sanitary inspection agency Anvisa to inspect the production facility of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Russia this week, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of Prodexpo 2021, adding that he himself got vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Last week, Anvisa announced that its officials will visit a production facility of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Russia, adding that the aim of the trip is "to collect the missing data" on the production of the vaccine, which is important both for assessing its use and for importing it into Brazil. Anvisa's employees are due to visit two factories: one responsible for the production (the inspection will take place from April 15 to 21) and another responsible for the final stage and packaging (from April 19 to 23).

"Actually we're going to greet the [Anvisa] team on Wednesday [April 14]. They will come on Wednesday, there will be two teams. The first team comes on Wednesday, and we are very grateful to the Russian side for allowing them to come at such short notice. There is a lot of exchange that the embassy is helping to build this bridge between Russia and Brazil, the Federal government and I think things are evolving very fast," Da Silva Nunes said.

He added that he had already received both shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"I'm a living proof that it's a very good vaccine... Zero side effect, very happy... And antibodies went to the sky - skyrocketed in a very high level," he said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, during which the leaders discussed the registration of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Brazil, the organization of its deliveries and production of the drug in the country. Brazil has so far greenlighted three coronavirus vaccines ” those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Prodexpo 2021, a major international show of food and drinks in Russia and Eastern Europe, is taking place in Moscow from April 12-16. Producers presented essential food and beverages as well as organic, sport and healthy food, halal, kosher, and exotic products. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign exhibitions was smaller than in previous years. This year, Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Serbia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Turkey were among the countries that represented their expositions.