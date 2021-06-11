UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Green-lights Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 12 And Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:25 PM

Brazil green-lights Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

Brazil's health regulator approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Friday for use in children aged 12 and up, though they will likely have to wait months in line for older age groups to be vaccinated first.

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's health regulator approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Friday for use in children aged 12 and up, though they will likely have to wait months in line for older age groups to be vaccinated first.

Hit hard by the pandemic, Brazil joins countries including the United States, Uruguay and Chile in extending vaccination to minors.

However, supply issues mean the move is mainly symbolic for now.

Brazil's Covid-19 vaccination drive, which began in January, has been hit by shortages and delays.

Around 11 percent of the country's 212 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

Cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have only recently finished vaccinating priority groups such as health workers and the elderly.

They are now vaccinating the general population in descending order by age, and are currently immunizing people in their 50s.

The health regulator, Anvisa, said the approval was based on studies by Pfizer that "indicated the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for this age group."

Related Topics

Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil Chile United States Uruguay January Million

Recent Stories

Norway sees oil in its future despite warnings

2 minutes ago

Altaf Memon praises federal budget 2021-22 as trad ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt presents people friendly, balanced budget ..

2 minutes ago

Sidra lauds rise in PSDP allocation

2 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for victims of train, road ac ..

2 minutes ago

Legal requirement of brands licenses registration ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.